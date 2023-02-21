McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Director Sells $375,000.00 in Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.3 %

MKC traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.53. 963,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 508.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 510,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

