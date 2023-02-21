Masonite International (DOOR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masonite International Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $86.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $102.01.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOOR. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Masonite International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth about $5,323,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Masonite International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.