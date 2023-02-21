Masonite International (DOOR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Masonite International Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of DOOR stock opened at $86.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $102.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOOR. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.
Masonite International Company Profile
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
