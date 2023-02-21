Markel (NYSE:MKL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Price Performance

Shares of MKL stock traded up $4.45 on Monday, reaching $1,326.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,424. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,348.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,256.22. Markel has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Markel

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 12.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.