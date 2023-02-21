Markel (NYSE:MKL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.
Markel Price Performance
Shares of MKL stock traded up $4.45 on Monday, reaching $1,326.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,424. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,348.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,256.22. Markel has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 0.77.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 12.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
