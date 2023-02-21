Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Price Performance

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.02 million, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.07. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85.

Get Marchex alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marchex during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,828,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.