MARBLEX (MBX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.15 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $58.50 million and $1.15 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00006576 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.40 or 0.00419223 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,849.32 or 0.27770101 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.64775477 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,014,397.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

