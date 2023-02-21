Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $7.70

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $7.38. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 7,134,721 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $856.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 5.10.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

In other news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 95,000 shares of company stock worth $429,000. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 22.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 32.2% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

