MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Tops $0.0108 on Exchanges

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $81.81 million and approximately $485,282.72 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

