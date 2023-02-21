Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective increased by CSFB from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MFC. CIBC upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Manulife Financial to C$24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.23.

TSE MFC opened at C$27.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$20.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.75 billion and a PE ratio of 7.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

