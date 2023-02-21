Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.35-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.0-2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.
Shares of MTW opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $505.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 2.20. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $18.16.
Several analysts recently commented on MTW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.94.
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
