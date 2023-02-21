Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.35-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.0-2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

Shares of MTW opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $505.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 2.20. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $18.16.

Several analysts recently commented on MTW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,102,000 after purchasing an additional 57,375 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 14.6% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after acquiring an additional 281,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 126,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 866,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 256,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

