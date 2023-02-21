Mane Global Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,061,886 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $39,842,000. Las Vegas Sands comprises about 6.7% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $60.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LVS. TheStreet raised Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. CICC Research began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

