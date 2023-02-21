Mane Global Capital Management LP Invests $2.56 Million in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 119,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000. Bumble comprises about 0.4% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mane Global Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Bumble at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 8.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.06. 1,089,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.20 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $39.33.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Bumble to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Bumble from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bumble from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

