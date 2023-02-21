Mane Global Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mane Global Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 2.1% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.91.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $251.41. 393,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.26. The company has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $301.76.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

