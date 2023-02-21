Mane Global Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mane Global Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 69,705 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 3.0% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total transaction of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at $39,454,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,136,749 shares of company stock worth $764,831,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $147.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,881,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,957. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.21. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 69.14%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

