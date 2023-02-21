MagnetGold (MTG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $108.59 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001600 BTC on major exchanges. MagnetGold has a market cap of $108.59 million and $2,109.19 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

