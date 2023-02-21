MagnetGold (MTG) Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $103.83 million and approximately $2,275.33 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

