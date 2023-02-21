Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Stock Position Boosted by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,821 shares during the period. Magnachip Semiconductor makes up 1.6% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned 3.01% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $13,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Down 0.5 %

Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,115. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $20.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday.

(Get Rating)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.