Magna International Inc. (MG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on March 10th

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.612 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Magna International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Magna International stock opened at C$76.28 on Tuesday. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$63.55 and a 52-week high of C$100.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$81.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$77.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MG shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.33.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

