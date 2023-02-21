Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 8.1%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 10,006,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 36,414,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,179,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lucid Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,952,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000,000 after purchasing an additional 129,252 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lucid Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,736,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 382.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,940,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087,545 shares in the last quarter.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.