Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $169.22 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Lisk has a total market cap of $169.22 million and $12.28 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00004956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000286 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007354 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001029 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001633 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,711,551 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

