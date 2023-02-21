Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2023

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGNDGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.43% from the company’s previous close.

LGND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LGND stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.97. 57,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,238. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -59.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $121.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average of $80.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $618,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 422,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,170,020.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.