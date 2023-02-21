Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.43% from the company’s previous close.

LGND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of LGND stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.97. 57,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,238. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -59.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $121.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average of $80.21.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $618,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 422,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,170,020.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

