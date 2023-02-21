Lido DAO One Day Trading Volume Tops $202.82 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for about $2.77 or 0.00011235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and $202.82 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 845,190,364 tokens. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

