Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2023

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAKGet Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 47,265.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 20,797 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,993,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,065,000 after acquiring an additional 536,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

