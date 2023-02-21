Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 47,265.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 20,797 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,993,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,065,000 after acquiring an additional 536,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

