Liberty Latin America (LILA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.59.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,675,000 after acquiring an additional 24,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 101,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 109,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 79,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.