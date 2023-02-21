Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Holdings Increased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $60.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile



Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

