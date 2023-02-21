Lara Thrush Long Sells 1,623 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AGCO Trading Up 0.3 %

AGCO stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,689. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.32.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGCO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 79,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $1,118,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 4,845.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

