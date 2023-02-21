Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives $101.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2,826.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,704,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth about $45,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth about $28,042,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 8,009.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 497,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,370,000 after acquiring an additional 491,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.04. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $87.47.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

