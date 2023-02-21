L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.75. 357,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.61. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More

