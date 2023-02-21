Kujira (KUJI) Trading Down 3.5% This Week

Kujira (KUJI) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. Kujira has a total market cap of $65.25 million and approximately $589,260.28 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kujira has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00002431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.63637702 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $348,019.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

