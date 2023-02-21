KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.80. Approximately 30,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 38,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,255,000.

