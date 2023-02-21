Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.12

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 8126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.
