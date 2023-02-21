Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.09

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.09 and last traded at $37.32, with a volume of 335100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRC. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.07.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,151,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,148,000 after acquiring an additional 49,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $350,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,830,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,432,000 after acquiring an additional 151,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after acquiring an additional 811,897 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,868 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.