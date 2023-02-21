Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) PT Raised to C$21.50 at CIBC

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Killam Apartment REIT Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS KMMPF traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $14.10. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $17.64.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

