Kids Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Kids Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000. RH accounts for approximately 4.3% of Kids Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RH. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of RH by 5,400.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of RH by 1,490.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,040.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total transaction of $41,306.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,040.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,752 shares of company stock valued at $115,642,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Price Performance

NYSE:RH traded down $13.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.45. 107,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,356. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $412.72. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.45.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.56.

RH Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.