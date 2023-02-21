Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Announces Earnings Results

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Keysight Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $1.91-1.97 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.91-$1.97 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $592,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

