Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.57

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.57 and last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 12157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.
Kenon Trading Down 5.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 273.80% and a return on equity of 56.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenon
Kenon Company Profile
Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kenon (KEN)
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
- What Do Walmart’s Q4 Results Mean? Bad News For The S&P 500
- There’s a Lot of Upside For Emerging Gene-Editing Companies
- Which ‘MATANA’ Stocks Have the Most Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.