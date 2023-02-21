Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.57

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.57 and last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 12157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

Kenon Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 273.80% and a return on equity of 56.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Kenon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kenon by 29.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kenon by 16.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

