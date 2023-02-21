Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Barrington Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KELYA. Northcoast Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Noble Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of Kelly Services stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $17.11. 73,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,726. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. Kelly Services has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $23.00.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kelly Services by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 66.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 48.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

