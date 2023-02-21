Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.40 ($2.55) to €2.60 ($2.77) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.45) to €2.50 ($2.66) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.00 ($2.13) to €2.20 ($2.34) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.15 ($2.29) to €2.40 ($2.55) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.87) to €3.00 ($3.19) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.46.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Up 1.4 %

ISNPY stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $18.87.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

