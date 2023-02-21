Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $15.50

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of ABR stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 41.12 and a quick ratio of 41.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $18.09.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.