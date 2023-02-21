KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.76-$2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$7.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.01 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KBR. Citigroup upped their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.17.

KBR Price Performance

NYSE:KBR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.09. 91,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,658. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KBR has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $58.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.93.

KBR Increases Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KBR will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in KBR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 221,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Articles

