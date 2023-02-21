Kaspa Self Reported Market Cap Hits $127.46 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $127.46 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.04 or 0.00423606 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,958.31 or 0.28060427 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,790,438,487 coins and its circulating supply is 16,790,447,383 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

