Kaspa Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.34 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Kaspa has a total market cap of $128.59 million and $2.34 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,790,438,487 coins and its circulating supply is 16,790,447,383 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,769,720,621 with 16,769,720,621.075212 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00768503 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,602,827.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

