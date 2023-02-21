KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69.
KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.12. 1,077,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.46. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.
A number of analysts have commented on KAR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.40.
KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.
