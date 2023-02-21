KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69.

KAR Auction Services Stock Performance

KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.12. 1,077,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.46. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on KAR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,795,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 461,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,258 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

