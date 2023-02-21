JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target to GBX 1,000

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 960 ($11.56) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGRO. Citigroup downgraded shares of SEGRO to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($12.52) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.14) to GBX 975 ($11.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,077.60 ($12.98).

Shares of SGRO stock traded down GBX 22.80 ($0.27) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 826.80 ($9.96). 7,485,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,441. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 669.20 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,408 ($16.96). The firm has a market cap of £10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 244.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 814.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 838.12.

In related news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 115,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 861 ($10.37) per share, with a total value of £993,413.19 ($1,196,306.83). Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

