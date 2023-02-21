Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 152,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,928,000 after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 270,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.39 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $417.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.64.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.