Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.49) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Petershill Partners Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Petershill Partners stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 166.80 ($2.01). 7,829,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,615. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63. The firm has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39. Petershill Partners has a 1 year low of GBX 157.60 ($1.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 293 ($3.53). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 167.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 190.26.

Insider Transactions at Petershill Partners

In other Petershill Partners news, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £89,000 ($107,177.26). Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Petershill Partners

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

