Jefferies Financial Group Increases CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target to $25.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53.

Insider Activity

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 39,101 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

