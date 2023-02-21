Jeereddi Investments LP Sells 612 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jeereddi Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 4.7% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.81. 797,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,004. The company has a market cap of $344.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Stories

