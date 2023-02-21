Jeereddi Investments LP Sells 132 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Jeereddi Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises 0.5% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.08. 345,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.62. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

