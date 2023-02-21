Jeereddi Investments LP Purchases 25,558 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Jeereddi Investments LP increased its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,558 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Transocean makes up 0.5% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in Transocean were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Transocean by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Transocean by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after buying an additional 1,972,278 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Transocean by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Transocean in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Transocean Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of RIG stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $6.88. 8,571,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,691,713. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $7.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.93.

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560 in the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transocean Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading

