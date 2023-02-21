Jeereddi Investments LP Has $599,000 Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Jeereddi Investments LP lessened its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries comprises 1.4% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,043 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,518,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,756,000 after buying an additional 82,075 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,705,000 after buying an additional 316,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,876,000 after acquiring an additional 328,741 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $5.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.30. 179,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.06. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $159.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,900 shares of company stock worth $1,968,148 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.